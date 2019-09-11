Madison schools late

Due to heavy rain and flooding , Madison schools are one hour late today. Buses will run where possible and may be delayed.
Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6:55 am | Updated: 7:12 am, Wed Sep 11, 2019.
Due to heavy rain and flooding , Madison schools are one hour late today. Buses will run where possible and may be delayed.
Posted in Top Stories on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6:55 am. Updated: 7:12 am.
Madison, SD
605-256-4444
Madison, SD
605-256-3733
Madison, SD
605-256-4042
Madison, SD
605-556-7500
Madison, SD
605-256-3541
Madison, SD
605-256-4555
Madison, SD
605-256-6551
© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.