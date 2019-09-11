September 11, 2019

Madison schools late - Daily Leader Extra : Top Stories

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Madison schools late

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6:55 am | Updated: 7:12 am, Wed Sep 11, 2019.

Madison schools late

Due to heavy rain and flooding , Madison schools are one hour late today. Buses will run where possible and may be delayed.
  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6:55 am. Updated: 7:12 am.

Latest News Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.