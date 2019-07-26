MTD celebration raises more than $40,000

Miracle Treat Day is more than a block party, more than a fund-raiser -- at least for folks in Madison.

Yes, one block of North Harth was closed for children's activities. Yes, bands filled the evening with music. Yes, a line formed as people waited to get into the Dairy Queen to purchase Blizzards and meals.

Yes, the Madison DQ donated $1 for every Blizzard sold. Yes, 44,061 Blizzards were sold in 2019.

But Miracle Treat Day was about more than that. Miracle Treat Day was a celebration, a day for storytelling, a day for affirming that children and their families matter to people in Madison.

When Scott Jendersee took the stage with his acoustic guitar and Brad Burkholder on bass, he was accompanied by his son Finn and wife Lynn. He told the audience why he was performing: Finn is a miracle child.

Finn will be going into the fourth grade in the fall, but when he made his appearance in this world, he weighed just 1 pound 12 ounces.

"We could hold him in one hand," Lynn Jendersee said.

Finn was a miracle from the beginning, conceived after nearly 10 years of trying. The pregnancy was proceeding normally until the middle of the 24th week. Then, as Lynn was preparing to attend a wedding where her husband was the DJ, she realized she wasn't going to make it to the wedding.

"I wound up driving myself to the emergency room," she said.

Finn spent 98 days in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) at Sanford. He spent his first two months in an Isolette, an incubator that keeps a preemie warm. He had a ventilator and CPAP machine and tiny nasal cannula.

"The small specialized equipment and the bed kept him alive," Jendersee said.

He still has some issues for which he receives services -- balance and reflex issues, fine motor issues, sensory processing disorder. However, that's only part of the story. He's also a confident, energetic boy.

"You would never know he was that little," Jendersee said.

Before Scott Jendersee took the stage in the parking lot of the Madison United Methodist Church, another small ceremony took place across the street. DeLon Mork, owner of the Madison DQ, replaced a tile in the restaurant's ceiling. It had been painted by Gabe Gitzen and his family.

"This is a beautiful way to pay tribute to one family that is fighting the unimaginable," said Erin Sanderson, program director with the Children's Miracle Network at Sanford.

Sanderson said the idea for the ceiling tiles emerged when Mork approached her for ways to raise awareness of the local impact of the Children's Miracle Network. She suggested imitating one of the Castle's practices.

At the Sanford Children's Hospital, also known as the Castle of Care, painting a ceiling tile is considered a badge of honor, Sanderson said. When a child has received a terminal diagnosis or has spent an extensive period of time in the hospital, the child is asked, "Are you ready to paint your ceiling tile?"

She said it's easy for local families to understand what is being asked when they are asked to paint a ceiling tile for the Madison DQ.

"DeLon wants to make sure there's one each year," Sanderson noted.

Four-year-old Gabe Gitzen is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with Burkitt's lymphoma last August. His mother Sarah said Gabe speckled the tile which had been painted lime green, the ribbon color for lymphoma, and his parents helped to finish it.

By evening, when much of the community began to turn out for the annual celebration, employees of the Madison DQ had been on their feet for hours, after working past midnight in the days leading up to Miracle Treat Day to premake Blizzards.

"We all know why we do it," said DQ manager Lana Zillgitt. "Kids are in the hospital for days and weeks, so we can work 14 hours for one day."

As in the past, Zillgitt's had a crazy hair style on Miracle Treat Day because community members had met the challenge she had posed. This year, she set the goal of selling 10,000 Blizzard coupons prior to Miracle Treat Day.

While she didn't know the exact number sold, she knew they had exceeded the goal and invested an additional three or four hours in getting her hair done. This year, she donned colored pin curls with curls of ribbon and pictures of all the local children who have been helped by the Children's Miracle Network.

She is quick to translate ticket sales into benefits for children. Five hundred tickets pays for a child to attend camp, 13 purchases two games, a single ticket gives a family a voucher for a meal.

"Whether they buy one or 1,000, it helps," Zillgitt said. "The little things count, too."

Mork was pleased on Friday morning with the outcome of the event. He knows the ag economy is suffering at present due to weather-related uncertainties, and he knew that would be reflected in his sales. Still, he was hoping to sell 40,000 this year.

"We surpassed that," he said. "I am totally humbled. It's hard to tell what it feels like to have your event get that kind of support."