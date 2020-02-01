Super Bowl excitement comes with the job for Milne; MHS grad works for Chiefs

Madison High School graduate Bailey Milne doesn't hesitate when asked who is going to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"The Chiefs, of course," she said.

Unfortunately, like fans across the country, Milne will be attending a watch party rather than sitting in the stands when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Only the full-time staff is headed for Miami this week, and Milne's position as community outreach assistant with the Chiefs is a part-time position.

"I'm just looking forward to the victory parade, so we can celebrate next week," she said.

For Milne, working for an NFL team is a dream come true. She grew up around football. When she was born, her dad, Tom Milne, was a football coach at Dakota State University. He also coached at MHS.

"It's what I know. It's what I love," she said.

Milne graduated from MHS in 2012 and from the University of South Dakota in December 2015 with a degree in media and journalism with an emphasis in journalism. She went to work for KELO-Land TV, where she was a general news reporter for 11 months before moving into the position of weekend sports anchor. At the end of a two-year contract, she began to look for work elsewhere.

"I knew I wanted to try something else in the sports world," she said. "I applied for all kinds of jobs all over the country."

In February 2019, she accepted an internship with the Chiefs. It was a gutsy decision.

"To leave a full-time job with a salary and benefits was a bit risky, but I have always wanted to work in sports," Milne said.

Fortunately, her fiance, Stetson Dagel, who was a football player at USD, supported her decision, as did the rest of her family. They moved to Kansas City where Dagel works as a territory rep. for Ace Hardware.

Milne and Dagel will marry in Okoboji, Iowa, on May 16. While planning their wedding, Milne has also been engaged in planning community outreach activities for current Chiefs players and working with Chiefs alumni.

Every Tuesday, a group of players is out in the community. The quarterbacks may go into an elementary school during physical education class or the wide receivers may go through drills with police officers.

"We have a wide range of activities that we do," Milne said.

Her job, for which she was hired after completing the internship, is to help arrange these events and to have the information players need when they arrive. She said the players are not compelled to show up; they do so on a voluntary basis.

"It's amazing; it's the best part of my job," Milne said.

Inevitably, community members are a little awe-struck by the pro football players, but the players themselves find the experiences to be rewarding as well.

"You see it on the players' faces," Milne said. "They thank us for setting it up. They're excited."

In addition, she works with the players who have their own foundations, helping them to organize events; and she works with the Kansas City Ambassadors, a group of retired Chiefs players who raise money for scholarships and other charitable causes.

Milne is delighted by the work she does -- even though it is part-time and she works as a nanny on the side.

"It has been one of the best decisions I have made," she said.

When asked what it's like working with pro football players, she said that when they're off the field, they're just normal guys. They're confident, but they are also very respectful of those who work with the team and just want to be treated "like I would treat a friend that I've known forever."

Like others associated with the Chiefs, Milne has found this season to be exciting. She described the playoffs as mentally, emotionally and physically stressful. However, winning was energizing.

"Last week, when the team was in town, you could feel the buzz," Milne said.

Preparing for the Super Bowl has been an adventure for all involved. The Chiefs have not played in the Super Bowl in 50 years.

"Literally, no one in the building has experienced this," she said.

As a result, there have been some learning curves. Milne, personally, has been working with alumni -- some of whom played in Super Bowl IV -- helping them get their tickets and working with them on their travel arrangements.

She doesn't know whether she will get a diamond-encrusted Super Bowl ring; that's at the discretion of the owners. However, she does know she is enjoying every minute of the experience.

"I'm extremely blessed and extremely lucky that the Chiefs took a chance on me," she said.