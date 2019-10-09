Middle School safe after potential threat

At no point on Monday did Madison Central School District officials feel the students at the Madison Middle School were in danger, according to MMS Principal Cotton Koch.

"Our school is safe. Our kids are safe," he said.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, school officials "got a report that somebody might want to do harm to the school," Koch said.

The school followed procedures and brought in the Madison Police Department. Koch said an investigation was conducted and a message went out to parents later in the day assuring them that all was well.

"We take everything that comes to us as a threat very seriously," he said, explaining why the investigation was conducted.

Koch expressed appreciation to parents for their trust and their support, again offering assurances that "at no time was the school ever in danger."