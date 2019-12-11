Madison's 2020 budget approved

Disagreements continued among city commissioners on Monday about approving Madison's 2020 budget with the final approval for next year's budget receiving a 3-2 tally.

The mayor and commissioners reviewed a final plan for Madison that included $34.03 million as the city's means of finance for 2020 and $33.62 million in appropriations and accumulated capital.

Commissioners Jeremiah Corbin, Kelly Johnson and Mike Waldner voted to support the 2020 budget, and Mayor Marshall Dennert and Commissioner Bob Thill voted "nay" for the city's 2020 financial plan.

Within the finances for 2020, Madison officials needed to show the finances and appropriations for infrastructure-improvement projects related to the city's water and wastewater utilities, storm-sewer system and streets. While the planning and design work for the projects are currently under way, Madison officials are also working on arranging some of the funding for the improvements.

Dennert spoke about his concerns related to paying back the loans that the city will take on to pay for the infrastructure project. The mayor referred to Gov. Kristi Noem's state budget speech last week. Noem predicted slow economic growth during the coming year and a tight budget that state officials will need to manage.

Corbin, utilities commissioner, said that the city commissioners had to make decisions in which there were times to invest in the community. Waldner, public safety commissioner, noted that some of Madison's economic development opportunities are connected to infrastructure improvements.

"We have to improve our infrastructure, that's the bottom line," Waldner said.

Johnson, public works commissioner, expressed his satisfaction with the new budget.

Dennert said he wasn't opposed to infrastructure improvements but he wanted city officials and Madison residents to understand they were dealing with long-term loans as some of the financing.

Thill, revenue and finance commissioner, said he also supported infrastructure projects, but he wanted Madison to tighten its finances. He pointed out past spending needed to renovate the municipal utility building and proposed renovations to a water department building. Thill also argued against purchasing some equipment for the city and instead renting the equipment when the machinery is needed. He finished by saying the "...budget is out of line."

In next year's budget, city officials have appropriated $32.8 million to operate Madison's departments, pay for infrastructure projects, fund programs, pay off debt and perform other work.

Among the departments, the Madison Electric Department was appropriated $11.25 million, about a third of the total municipal budget, with $6.75 million dedicated to purchasing power and $2.4 million dedicated to paying for electricity transmission.