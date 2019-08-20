Outdoor pool needs leak inspection

The city commissioners on Monday approved a proposal to have a Minnesota company check Madison's outdoor pool for water leaks.

Laurie Bunker, aquatics coordinator at The Community Center in Madison, told the commissioners that city personnel recently detected that the outdoor pool at the Madison Aquatic Center was leaking water. Up to this point, no one has determined where the water is leaking from and where the water is draining.

The Madison Aquatic Center is located in Westside Park, and after a rebuilding project, Madison's outdoor pool in its current design reopened in 2009.

Bunker said she had checked water that had collected in a type of sump-pump basin at the Aquatic Center and the water was not swimming pool water. No one has seen evidence of concrete buckling at the outdoor pool, and no sinkholes have appeared in the ground surrounding the Aquatic Center.

Bunker performed a search for a company that could find where the pool leak is located. She contacted American Leak Detection of St. Michael, Minn., and received an estimate for the work needed.

Bunker said the inspectors would likely need to perform a pressure test on the swimming pool's pipe system.

The proposal from American Leak Detection includes a two-day minimum inspection at $3,000 per day, including travel time. The company's personnel will bill $300 per hour after the minimum time to complete the inspection. The inspectors will also charge a $150 cold-water fee if the temperature of the swimming pool water drops below 70 degrees.

American Leak Detection staff indicated that the inspection costs would not exceed $9,000.

The commissioners listened to Bunker's report and reviewed the proposal from American Leak Detection.

"We've got to find the leak," Commissioner Mike Waldner said during the discussion.

The commissioners approved spending up to $9,000 for the leak inspection.

According to Bunker, staff with American Leak Detection believe that they may inspect the Madison swimming pool either Aug. 26-30 or Sept. 3-6.

W. Center St. project

The commissioners approved signing a certificate of substantial completion for the contractor who rebuilt about eight blocks of W. Center St. during 2018.

Earlier this summer, the commissioners received complaints about the replanting of grass in the boulevards along the construction site.

Chad Comes, city engineer, said a subcontractor responsible for the landscaping and grass seeding is currently performing work on the boulevards.