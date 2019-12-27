Winter Gala supports health care at home

"Fulfilling the Vision" is the theme of the Madison Regional Health Foundation's third annual Winter Gala, to be held on Jan. 24 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.

Celebrating the work that goes on at Madison Regional Health System is the focus of the event.

"We want our guests to see who we are and how we care," said Beth Knuths, Foundation director. "Our rose-colored glasses logo reminds us to communicate our optimism when sharing our vision with community partners as we ask them to join us in supporting quality health care close to home."

The event begins with a social at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the program auction at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person or $500 for a reserve table for eight. RSVP by Jan. 8.

"Enhancing OB Services" at Madison Regional Health System is the cause for the 2020 Winter Gala. Beth Graff, director of clinic and community patient services, said these funds will be used to purchase the latest software upgrades and provide the latest technology and equipment that MRHS OB doctors and nurses have identified.

"The goal of the OB team is to optimize the care we provide to the families in our community at this very precious time," said Graff.

Knuths said the goal of the Foundation is to have donors stay engaged and involved with the Foundation by putting their support toward the causes that are important to them.

To learn more about the Foundation's designated funds, the Winter Gala or to order tickets, call 256-8817 or visit www.madisonregionalhealth.org/wintergala.