Weiss to speak on painkiller addiction

On Oct. 9, everyone in Lake County should pay some attention to what Melanie Weiss, a visitor and recovering addict, has to say about the dangers posed through the use of opiod-based, prescription pain-killing medications.

Whether the drugs are called morphine, oxycodone, OxyContin, hydrocodone or Vicodin, they are considered some of the most addictive narcotics in the world. From 2010 to 2016, those types of addictive painkillers took Weiss from a career working as a successful optometrist in Watertown to stealing prescriptions out of neighbors' homes.

In an online testimonial, Weiss wrote that until she was arrested three years ago, in September 2016, her life had no relief from stress. That's because every day "... you wake up thinking about the drugs and how I was going to get more to get me through the next day is an awful, exhausting way to live."

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Melanie Weiss will speak about her addiction and recovery with students at Lake County schools during the day. Weiss will speak with all community members in the evening during an event held at Madison High School.

Weiss' visit is supported by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Madison Police Department.

She will meet during the morning of Oct. 9 with students at Rutland and Oldham-Ramona schools. At 11 a.m., Weiss will visit Madison High School and continue with a visit to Chester High School at 1:30 p.m. Later that Wednesday, Weiss will participate in a community event held at 6:30 p.m. in the Madison High School gym.

Sheriff Tim Walburg of Lake County said Weiss has spoken in many communities about her opioid addiction "... from beginning to end and about getting herself clean from the drugs.

``And she's also been a very busy lady, talking to a lot of people," Walburg said.

According to Walburg, local officials have asked the sponsors of religious courses to encourage their students, who usually attend classes that night, to come to the MHS gym and hear Weiss speak.

Before her addiction, Weiss had graduated from optometry school, gotten married, was operating her own successful business, and was raising three daughters. Between 2007 to 2010, she underwent three surgeries. After the third surgery, Weiss started using painkillers more than she should have and became addicted.

"I felt like I couldn't literally get through the day without them," Weiss has said.

Prescription opioid painkillers with their potential for abuse can pose serious public health risks that are more damaging than other illegal narcotics when they are overpromoted and highly-prescribed. By analyzing the marketing and sales of OxyContin, a brand sold by Purdue Pharma of Stamford, Conn., a person can find some key issues related to modern opioid addiction.

When Purdue Pharma introduced OxyContin in 1996, the drug was aggressively-marketed and highly-promoted. Within Purdue's promotional campaign -- including literature and audiotapes for physicians, brochures and videotapes for patients, and its "Partners Against Pain" web site -- company officials claimed that the risk of addiction from OxyContin was extremely small. Purdue trained its sales representatives to promote that the risk of addiction to the opioid drug was "less than 1%."

OxyContin sales grew from $48 million in 1996 to almost $1.1 billion in 2000. The high availability of OxyContin correlated with increased abuse, diversion and addiction of opioids.

In 2001, Purdue spent $200 million marketing OxyContin, and by 2002, the sale of the drug hit $1.5 billion. In 2012, OxyContin represented about 30% of the overall painkiller market. By 2004, OxyContin had become a leading drug of abuse in the United States.

Medical researchers have gone as far as comparing prescription opioids to morphine, a drug used to treat acute and chronic severe pain. Hydrocodone, the opioid present in Vicodin, has a potency that is that same as morphine. Oxycodone, the opioid in OxyContin, is 1 1/2 times more potent than morphine.

Between 1991 and 2013, the number of annual opioid prescriptions in the U.S. increased from 76 million to 207 million with related increases in the number of cases of addiction, overdose and death.

Experts have estimated that nearly 2 million Americans are addicted to prescription pain relievers, and drug overdose has grown into the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, exceeding motor vehicle accidents.

In Weiss' case, after her second arrest for drug-related offenses, her optometry license was suspended for 18 months. She has also gone through monitoring for the last five years that has included random drug testing. Weiss also attends multiple Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week.

Weiss maintains a web site about her addiction and recovery at www.myvisionmyhope.com.

Other local sponsors of Weiss' Lake County visit include the Madison Dairy Queen, Classic Corner convenience store, and Great Western Bank.