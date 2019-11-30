Runnings to purchase Campbell's Supply stores

The owners of Runnings Supply Inc. and Campbell's Supply announced on Wednesday, via letters posted at at the farm and home retail stores, that Runnings will purchase Campbell's Supply retail and warehouse facilities this winter and place them under Runnings' ownership and operation.

Along with its retail store on N.E. 3rd St. in Madison, Campbell's Supply operates six other retail stores in South Dakota and Iowa, and home offices and a warehouse facility in Sioux Falls.

According to letters posted at the stores, the owners state that the purchase includes seven Campbell's Supply stores and Campbell's home office and distribution center. The transaction is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 31, 2019. Until the end of the year, Campbell's Supply stores are expected to operate as usual.

Founded in 1954 by Roy Campbell, the Campbell's Supply stores have supplied customers with farm and home retail items that include plumbing and electrical supplies, tools, automotive parts, hardware, clothing, footwear and toys.

Both businesses are described as family-owned, with Runnings owned by the Reed family. Runnings opened its doors more than 65 years ago and currently operates 47 stores and employs about 2,400 workers.

Runnings considers itself a general-merchandise retailer and stocks more than 100,000 items that include sporting goods, clothing, pet supplies, housewares, tools, farm and livestock equipment and supplies, and outdoor equipment. Runnings also offers an inventory of hunting, fishing and archery equipment and accessories, including pistols, rifles and shotguns.

Campbell's Supply currently operates two retail outlets in Sioux Falls and other stores in Madison, Mitchell, Vermillion, Sturgis, and Rock Rapids, Iowa.