Chester student body honors veterans

Patriotism plucks as the heartstrings, lifts up our hearts with pride and reminds us of the sacrifices which our servicemen and women make to protect all that Americans value as citizens -- the flag, the Constitution, the freedoms that define us as a nation.

On Monday morning, the Veterans Day program at Chester Area School strummed all the chords that resonate in the hearts of those who are proud to be Americans. At no time was this more evident than when the fourth- and fifth-grade students did a choreographed routine to the ever-popular "God Bless the USA."

With strips of fabric fashioned into arm flags and capes, some of the students danced. Others used bands of fabric to create a pinwheel. In front of a backdrop of red and white stripes, a third group signed the lyrics of the song.

As the song moved into its final verse and concluding chorus, a student dressed as Lady Liberty raised the torch of enlightenment. When the students had finished, they received a standing ovation from the audience which filled the bleachers, community members as well as fellow students.

The Veterans Day program began with the posting of the colors by members of American Legion Post 136, District 7 Commander Rod Smith and Lake County Veterans Service Officer Courtney VanZanten. The two also concluded the program with an Empty Chair Ceremony which honors prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.

"You are not forgotten so long as there is one person who can remember your name," VanZanten said at the conclusion of the ceremony prior to exchanging a salute with Smith.

Between those somber moments, elementary, middle school and high school students lifted the spirits of those in attendance with patriotic songs and by expressing their appreciation to the veterans who were in attendance.

First-grade students led the "Pledge of Allegiance." Second- and third-grade students sang, as did the middle school girls' choir. The high school band played the national anthem and an Armed Forces salute.

The tribute extended to a personal recognition of every veteran in attendance. Juniors and seniors introduced themselves and then each introduced one of the veterans sitting on the row of folding chairs in front of the bleachers.

Sometimes, the veteran was introduced as a parent or grandparent. Each was personally thanked for serving with a handshake -- or occasionally, with a hug.

Following the program, veterans and their families were invited to lunch.