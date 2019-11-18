Sheriff responds to semi accident

Personnel from the Lake County Sheriff's Office were called to a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon on SD-34 about 1 mile southeast of Wentworth.

At 3:59 p.m. on Nov. 16, the sheriff's office was called to a crash at the intersection of SD-34 and 463rd Ave.

Darin Voelker, 45, of Colman was driving a semi and trailer on the highway, traveling west on SD-34. The truck entered the north ditch of the highway and vaulted over the intersection of 463rd Ave. The vehicle stopped in the west ditch of 463rd Ave.

Voelker was transported to the Madison hospital for the treatment of minor injuries caused by the accident.

The vehicle damage was estimated at $10,000.