Grief transformed: Children receive new shoes

Each child was individually greeted and assisted on Friday and Saturday as Ashley's Kicks for Kids partnered with the Salvation Army to provide school shoes for children in the Madison area.

"This is so helpful for us," noted Lily Steinert.

She and her boyfriend have six children between them. Her oldest son has been diagnosed with Crohn's disease, and her boyfriend has a traumatic brain injury from an accident. Medical expenses exacerbate the financial challenges of caring for their blended family.

"When you have six growing kids, there's always something," Steinert said. "This is huge with the burden of getting them back to school."

Watching the family leave the Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church, the children wearing smiles of contained excitement, Jolene Engel recalled her daughter Ashley.

"This is part of living our lives with joy and sorrow," she said.

Jolene and Joel Engel started Ashley's Kicks for Kids, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, to honor their daughter Ashley after she was killed in a boating accident in July 2011. Initially, the organization donated new tennis shoes to boys and girls at the Jane Adams Immersion Center, where Ashley was a tutor.

"We wanted to continue her legacy," Engel explained. "We put the shoes together with the kids before they went into the public school."

Since the nonprofit began, its scope has expanded. The Engels now give away more than 1,000 pair each year, not only at the Immersion Center but also at the Anne Sullivan Elementary School and the Cleveland Elementary School, all in Sioux Falls.

"The joy that it gives us...it helps us immensely with our grief and our loss," Engel said.

Not only do they accept donations online at ashleyskicksforkids.com and accept new shoes to be distributed to children, but they also support the nonprofit themselves. In addition to donating time to purchase, size and fit the shoes, they make significant financial contributions.

"Christmas presents, birthday presents -- we put it all into Ashley's Kicks for Kids," Engel said.

She said she was more than willing to partner with the Salvation Army to give away shoes in Madison since she was raised here. The daughter of Bill and Sandy Cole, Engel grew up on a farm and attended Trinity Lutheran. She and her husband were also married there.

"Madison has a special place in our hearts," Engel said.

As of Saturday morning, the Salvation Army expected to give away 180 pair of shoes, according to Sarah Hock, who has taken over those responsibilities from the Rev. Constanze Hagmaier. On Friday, 97 pair were given away between 4-6 p.m. On Saturday, there was a steady stream of families.

Engel said Ashley's Kicks for Kids has already agreed to partner with the Salvation Army to provide shoes next year. As a former special education paraprofessional, she knows that she is not only honoring her daughter but also bringing joy to the lives of others.

"Every kid loves to get a new pair of tennis shoes," she said. "That's something I know from working in an elementary school in Sioux Falls."