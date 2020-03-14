LEPC considering public alert system

The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) has begun exploring the possibility of purchasing a public alert system that would notify not only Lake County residents but also visitors to the area of emergencies, such as flooding or a hazardous materials spill.

The LEPC held its quarterly meeting on Wednesday night, a month early, to check the status of preparations for possible spring flooding. Although the area has experienced a slow melt thus far, the National Weather Service said last week that much of southeastern South Dakota is just one precipitation event away from flooding.

Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer introduced the subject by asking if funds donated by the Dakota Access Pipeline could be earmarked for a public alert system. He noted that in September, the Madison Volunteer Fire Department was involved in 44 rescues and suggested a public alert system might reduce that number.

"When the water starts to rise, we can ping off the Madison tower," he said. With prepared messaging, this could reach everyone in the area, whether a resident or not.

April Denholm, director of 911 Communications, said she and Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer have been exploring options. The federal government has an integrated public alert and warning system (IPAWS), but local entities only have access if they have the necessary software.

"This hits every carrier," Mike Waldner told the group. Waldner is both a city commissioner and the FirstNet project manager for the state Bureau of Information and Technology. "It's not just Verizon or AT&T. That's a requirement of any wireless carrier. They have to tie into this."

Thus far, the packages Denholm has explored include more than a public alert system. They are "very inclusive, we do everything systems," she said. This means they include capabilities that are part of the notification and response system currently used by the county, IamResponding.

"Obviously, it's not cheap. It's more than IamResponding, but it would take the place of IamResponding," Denholm said.

Because companies are hesitant to quote prices without having made a full presentation, she and Keefer could only estimate the cost based on the presentations they have seen. Keefer thought one of those systems would cost around $8,000 per year.

Since Lake County signed a three-year contract with IamResponding last fall, that factor must be taken into consideration in any decision-making which occurs. Meyer asked if that service had a public alert add-on and learned it did not.

Waldner reported that his agency has a committee looking at a number of applications and noted most have capabilities that local agencies don't use. He said that if they did, transferring information to another system later would be a challenge.

"Whatever you pick, you're going to be married to for a significant period of time," he said.

Meyer asked if any of the companies would be willing to give Lake County a 30-day free trial period and learned that was not an option. However, most would be willing to attend a meeting in the county and demonstrate the capabilities of the program they offered.

After further discussion, the decision was made to have Denholm continue researching options. She will also consult other communication centers in the region to see whether they use public alert systems and what they use. In addition, she will learn whether any communication centers would be willing to have a group from Lake County visit to see how their system works.

Although the LEPC moved its quarterly meeting to March to check on preparations for possible flooding, the decision was made to meet again in April to discuss the possibility of getting a public alert system for Lake County.

In other business, the LEPC:

-- Received a report from Keefer regarding preparations. He has purchased 35,000 sandbags, bringing current supplies to 75,000. He's not sure how many zip ties he has on hand but estimates close to 45,000.

He has not yet purchased supplies for building barricades but will be doing so as soon as the Madison High School shop class completes the jigs which will ensure the barricades are uniform when constructed at different sites.

-- Received a report from Brad Lawrence, utilities director for the city of Madison. He said the city has begun working on a vulnerability and response assessment plan which is required by federal law.

He also indicated the city is waiting for FEMA mitigation funds to help cover the cost of submersible switches, which will alleviate the kinds of power outages the city experienced during the September flooding. He said the cost will be approximately $280,000.

-- Received a report from Keefer about the ice-diving training which took place in February. He said three local divers were certified, but the class had 27 students from around the country, including eight from the New York City Fire Department.