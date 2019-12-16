Friesz home dedicated by Habitat volunteers

New homeowners Diane and Brianna Friesz, members of the area Habitat for Humanity chapter and community members met on Saturday afternoon to dedicate a new household in Madison.

About 40 adults and children gathered for a ceremony in the newest Habitat for Humanity single-family home built in south Madison. The one-story, three-bedroom house was constructed during the last year in the Silver Creek Circle neighborhood.

After a prayer led by The Rev. Phillip Hofinga of Lake Madison and Grace Lutheran churches, Scott Parsley, a Madison Habitat member, led a dedication ceremony. While the participants recited the dedication creed for a successful household, the Frieszes lit a candle set up in the house's kitchen. The candle symbolized the love, knowledge and cheer that the home is intended to contain.

Later, Trever Shelden, construction director for Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity, presented the keys of the house to Diane and Brianna Friesz. Shelden said workers broke ground on the construction project in August 2018 and had enclosed the building before winter arrived.

The house was specially designed and constructed to assist Brianna Friesz with her mobility needs because she uses a wheelchair. Shelden said he was proud of the ADA-accessibility design, which was something new for a Habitat home in this region.

Brianna Friesz said she planned to start moving into the home next Saturday. She wants to decorate her bedroom with am African safari theme that includes zebra and leopard designs. She's also pitched decorating other rooms with bright colors.

Brianna plans to develop her cooking skills in a kitchen where it's easier for her to maneuver herself, cookware and appliances.

During the welcome to the visitors, Dan McColley, Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity executive director, pointed out that the nonprofit organization had access to three other lots in the same neighborhood, providing sites for three additional Habitat homes.

Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity encompasses the Madison and Brookings communities.

During the dedication ceremony, the Frieszes were presented with several gifts that included a Bible, flower boxes, wall stencils, a shovel, rake and fire extinguisher. Don and Kay Norton of Brookings performed live music that included "I'll be Home for Christmas," "Home for the Holidays" and "Joy to the World."

Diane Friesz thanked Clint Hall, a volunteer construction contractor, and Marshall Dennert, a site coordinator and Madison's mayor, for their work in completing the project.

Shelden said the Habitat for Humanity volunteers receive a great deal from their work in the housing program.

"I came to Habitat three years ago after a career in commercial construction," Shelden said. "At the end of the day, that work just didn't give me the good feelings that I have here with this group."