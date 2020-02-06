Christian School raises money for cancer group

Madison Christian School and preschool students and families raised $531.04 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, beating their goal of $350.

Pennies for Patients is a fund-raising program for local schools that benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. MCS has participated in this program for at least five years.

"For the past couple of years, it has been a cause that is very close to our heart, since one of our students, Ben Wieman, was diagnosed with leukemia," said teacher Melissa Miller.

The preschool students also participated. Students brought loose change to school for three weeks and also took part in weekly "fun days" where they were encouraged to bring $1.

The elementary students will have a pizza party for lunch on Feb. 13. A snack time celebration is in the works for the preschoolers next week.

The money raised assists with research for a cure.