Rutland open house

August 20, 2019

Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 10:25 am

Rutland School is having an open house from 4-7 Tuesday in the classrooms and gym. Meet the teachers, bring school supplies and take school photos.
Posted in on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 10:25 am.

