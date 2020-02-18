Taxpayers did not foot the bill for jail improvements

Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg did not draw upon taxpayer dollars to improve security, optimize the use of manpower and improve services to prisoners in the Lake County Jail.

"Those things didn't cost me anything," he said of improvements he announced at the Lake County Commission meeting on Feb. 4.

Reliance Telephone, Inc., of Grand Forks, which has provided phone services for prisoners for years, covered the cost of installing devices for video visitation. Renovations to the multipurpose room, a closet-sized space formerly used for visitation, were covered by 24/7 funding.

The renovations, which were made in January, were done in conjunction with one another and were the result of careful consideration. They were also planned to be cost-effective. Walburg said he knew about video visitation for about a year prior to making the decision to have the devices installed.

"I was hesitant about it because I didn't know how the video phone worked," he said.

The devices, which are similar in size to the clunky phones once installed in phone booths, hold a tablet about the size of a Nook or Kindle Fire. The tablet allows the prisoner and visitor to see one another while speaking through a phone receiver like those used for land lines.

Walburg wasn't sure what visitors would be able to see with the devices. Upon conducting research, he learned that only images within two feet of the camera are clearly visible; everything else is obscured. Too, correctional officers are able to prevent the devices from being used inappropriately.

"If something happens, we have the ability to shut it off," Walburg said.

With that information, he decided to proceed. Devices were installed in the cells, so no prisoner movement is required for visits, which improves security. But there is an added benefit for prisoners, who can now see young family members.

"We used to have age restrictions for people going back," Walburg said, citing the location of the former visiting room as the reason for this.

The visitors' cubicles, which are in the foyer of the Public Safety Building, were constructed by Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare and incorporated desks and chairs that were in a maintenance closet, so that cost was minimal. Hare also removed the wall in the visitation room, painted the walls and finished the floor.

That room is now a multipurpose room which can be used for court hearings through ITV (videoconferencing), assessments by Community Counseling Services, and meetings between prisoners and their attorneys. This enhances security and helps the Sheriff's Office make the best possible use of manpower.

"We were always taking them back and forth for hearings," Walburg said.

With videoconferencing, the need to transport prisoners to the courthouse -- or across the state -- has been reduced. This increases security and makes better use of department personnel. Walburg used two situations to illustrate how this is beneficial.

If someone who has a conviction in Stanley County and 24/7 testing indicates he has violated the terms of his sentence, a deputy no longer needs to transport the individual to Fort Pierre for a hearing. Instead, the prisoner can be held in the Lake County Jail and attend the hearing via ITV.

Should Walburg himself be responding to an emergency situation when a court hearing is scheduled, it is possible no one would be available to escort the prisoner to the courthouse for the hearing. With ITV, the prisoner has two options.

"They can wait for me to get back, or hold the hearing here," Walburg said, referring to the multipurpose room with the ITV screen in the corner. The camera hasn't been installed yet, but it will be installed shortly, making the device functional.

Security is also enhanced because prisoners will no longer have to leave the jail portion of the Public Safety Building to meet with their attorneys or to have assessments completed by Community Counseling Services.

"Before, if an attorney wanted to visit their client, they ended up taking one of our offices," Walburg said, explaining this was necessary to have adequate space to spread out court documents or to view a video.

Similarly, one of the offices in the Public Safety Building was used for assessments. With the latest renovations, department personnel do not have to be concerned about the security risk that posed.

Walburg emphasized that the renovations have not eliminated the need for a new jail.

"This doesn't fix the plumbing problems. This doesn't fix the space problems. What this does is provide better security for staff and better availability for clients that are here," Walburg said.