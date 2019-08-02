Local man dies at P.V.

A Madison area man died at Prairie Village on Thursday evening from a self-inflicted wound.
Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg reported that the 911 Communications Center received a call for assistance at approximately 3:10 p.m. During the call, a loud noise was heard in the background. Local law enforcement was told it sounded like a gunshot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim. The name of the victim has not been released.
Walburg said his office was assisted by Madison police officers and South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers. He expressed appreciation to Prairie Village staff who supported official efforts "until a safe resolution was determined."