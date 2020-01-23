City tables creek cleanout proposal

City commissioners will seek out more information from Lake County about a plan to clean out a couple of sections of Park Creek near and under two road bridges located southeast of Madison.

The Madison City Commission on Tuesday tabled a proposal to have Lake County and Madison financially support a contract with Michael Johnson Construction of Madison to clear parts of the creek channel between the city and Lake Madison. The proposal was tabled until Feb. 3.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lake County Commission approved the channel cleanout proposal as long as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has no objections to the plan and the city of Madison pays for 50% of the costs.

The county commissioners gave oversight of the project to Nels Nelson, county highway superintendent. According to Nelson, the cleanouts should help any flowing water move directly through the creek channels and under the bridges. Nelson told the county commissioners that he would want to have the work performed before spring arrives.

The plan would have Michael Johnson Construction clear Park Creek channels under and near two bridges. The bridges are located on 456th Ave. near the city's tree limb and grass cuttings drop-off site and on 235th St. south of one of Madison's wastewater-detention ponds. City property is adjacent to the two bridge locations.

Michael Johnson Construction estimated the cost of the 456th Ave. bridge cleanout at about $8,500 and the cost of the 235th St. cleanout at about $9,000. Using a 50-50 split, the estimated cost to the city and the county is about $8,750 each. The cost could increase if workers can't level any excess dirt at the sites and work crews need to haul dirt away.

Deb Reinicke, a county commissioner, asked Nelson to re-verify with the Corps of Engineers that federal officials would have no objections to clearing out the creek channels. Reinicke said that federal officials had expressed different views in the past.

Later, during the city meeting, Commissioner Kelly Johnson said he supported the cleanout project, but he made a motion to table the proposal for a week to gather more information. Commissioner Bob Thill asked Chad Comes, city engineer, if the project would increase the amount of water to Lake Madison and cause flooding problems for the lake community. Comes said it wasn't possible to make any predictions given the varying circumstances for flooding.

Thill also asked about the city's liability for flood damages. David Jencks, city attorney, said Madison's liability for lakehouse flooding was "probably minor."