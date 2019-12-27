Winter storm to deliver snow, freezing rain during weekend

Fog greeted travelers in southeastern South Dakota on Christmas Day accompanied by mild temperatures; however residents in the Lake County area should expect a snowstorm to deliver about 8 inches of snow -- or more -- from a weather front that will hit the region starting tomorrow night.

On Friday night, weather forecasters are predicting snow to fall after 10 p.m., mixing with sleet after 4 a.m. A low temperature of about 27 degrees is expected to be accompanied by south winds blowing about 10 mph. A 90% chance of precipitation is expected with a new snow and sleet accumulation of about 2 inches.

A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to hit the area on Saturday, starting before 8 a.m. and continuing until after 9 a.m. A 90% chance of precipitation is forecasted with the new snow and sleet accumulation reaching about 2 inches. The temperature is predicted to rise to about 32 degrees with east winds at 10 to 15 mph. The winds will change and come from the north in the afternoon.

Snow is likely to fall mixed with freezing rain on Saturday night, becoming all snow after 3 a.m. A 70% chance of new snow is forecasted with a total accumulation of about 3 inches. A low temperature of about 19 is predicted, accompanied by blustery, north-northwest winds with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Snowfall likely on Sunday, occurring mainly before 1 p.m. Patchy, blowing snow throughout the afternoon with cloudy skies and a high near 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation stands at 60% with new snow accumulation of about 1 inch. On Sunday night, the area could see a 50% chance of snow with a low temperature of about 11.

Next Monday, forecasters are predicting a 40% chance of precipitation with possible snowfall before 7 a.m. Also, patchy, blowing snow may occur before 5 p.m. with the day mostly cloudy having a high near 18 degrees.