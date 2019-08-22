'In God We Trust' banners displayed at Madison schools

The governor and state Legislature should take satisfaction this fall in learning that Madison's public schools have followed South Dakota law and displayed "In God We Trust" in prominent areas of the school buildings.

All of South Dakota's public schools were directed to display the motto with the passage of SB55 during the 2019 legislative session.

The legislation stated that the motto's display could take the form of a plaque, student artwork or any other appropriate form as determined by school principals. SB55 did say that the motto "...shall be easily readable and may be no smaller than twelve inches wide by twelve inches high." The new law also directed public schools to post the motto in a prominent location such as "...a school entryway, cafeteria, or other common area where students are likely to see the national motto display."

At Madison High School, Principal Adam Shaw said a banner with the words "In God We Trust" will hang in the front lobby of the school outside of the room where the Madison School Board conducts its meetings.

When the new law went into effect on July 1, high school officials posted a temporary display until the banner was produced and delivered to the high school. Shaw said the high school's "In God We Trust" banner was displayed in the school lobby on Aug. 13.

State Sen. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, served as the prime sponsor for SB55. Jensen said his original idea for placing the motto in all of South Dakota's public schools came from seeing the motto displayed on the windows of vehicles in Rapid City.

Jensen said the words are "..our national motto. It's got incredible historical significance."

Jensen said that he didn't know about a national effort sponsored by the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation to enact "In God We Trust" display laws across the United States. According to Jensen, the prayer foundation has offered South Dakota's government free legal counsel to protect the new law from any legal challenges.

At Madison Middle School, the words "In God We Trust" are displayed on a banner that hangs near the doorway to the school office. Principal Cotton Koch said that the banner was produced by Outerworld in Madison and was hung from the ceiling in the front lobby on July 1.

The motto joins other displays that have encouraged middle-school students and others for years to live by certain goal and virtues. At the middle school, everyone can read a "Welcome to Madison Middle School" sign that encourages everyone to "Do the Right Thing," "Do Your Best" and "Treat Others With Respect."

In the Madison Elementary School building, school officials had placed a temporary "In God We Trust" display above a portrait of George Washington that hangs in the school office. Principal Janel Guse said the staff was waiting for the paint to completely dry in the school gym before an "In God We Trust" banner is hung near the U.S. flag displayed in the gym.

Madison Elementary School also displays a list of virtues in the school gym that are called "Bulldog Rules," named after the school district's mascot. The encouragement to students includes "Respect Yourself, Others & Property," Show Responsible Behavior" and "Be Honest & Trustworthy."