MRHS gets donation from financial institution

Madison Regional Health System was one of 19 rural healthcare facilities to receive a donation from Compeer Financial in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The donation is intended to bring "some much-needed funding to the rural healthcare community," according to a press release.

Beth Knuths, executive director of the Madison Regional Health Foundation, said MRHS received word last week that MRHS would receive $1,000 on behalf of the Compeer Financial Mission Financing team and Corporate Giving Program.

Bob Madsen, vice president of Mission Financing, said, "Compeer recognizes that MRHS has had to undergo many additional efforts in the fight to slow the spread of this virus," Knuths reported in a prepared statement. "He wanted to let us know that Compeer Financial is thinking of MRHS during these difficult times and that they wanted to support the hospital's efforts to keep everyone safe."

Knuths said Compeer was involved with the financing of the new hospital and has been a generous supporter of the foundation for years.

"We are grateful for Compeer's generous gift, and it will be used for the purposes for which it was given, to keep our dedicated staff and our community safe as we work to slow the spread of the virus," she stated.

In a press release, Compeer Financial indicated plans to donate $25,000 to facilities in five states which partner with the financial institution: South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois. The donation is made in partnership with the Fund for Rural America, Compeer's corporate giving program.

"When challenges arise, rural communities come together to help their neighbors," said John Monson, chief mission and marketing executive, in the press release. Monson is also chair of the Fund.

"This situation is no exception. We're making this donation to help our rural healthcare facilities continue to offer essential services especially in these unprecedented times," he continued. Many healthcare institutions are facing challenges with equipment, staffing, cleaning supplies, disinfectant and more.

"Healthcare workers are on the frontlines in an unprecedented situation, often caring for their own friends and neighbors. The pressure they and their facilities are facing as they combat this pandemic is unimaginable," Monson said. "There was no question Compeer and the Fund for Rural America should extend our support to help rural communities in this time of need."

Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.