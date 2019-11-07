Washington Ave. will open to through traffic

Washington Avenue will be open to through traffic before winter sets in, according to Kirk Henderson, project manager with the state Department of Transportation.

"This morning, they will open the road to traffic over the railroad tracks," he said.

The final sections of turn lane which need to be poured south of Fourth Street Southeast are scheduled to be done on Thursday as well. Traffic will be pushed to the outside lanes on the northern portion of the roadway, and remain head to head on the southern section until work in progress is completed, Henderson indicated.

That news came a day after the area received a reported two inches of snow with the forecast indicating temperatures won't get above freezing for more than two days before dipping into the 20s again on Sunday. Henderson pointed out that normally at this time of year, the temperatures would be in the upper 40s or lower 50s, and construction could continue. This year, they are looking at temporary measures going into the winter months.

"I know the plan is to put in temporary asphalt," Henderson said.

On the SD-34 bypass, the gap between the concrete and the existing roadway was paved with asphalt on Monday. The plan is to pave the side streets with asphalt on Saturday. Asphalt will also be used for business approaches.

"The main focus now is to get the main line of 34 from Subway to 10th Street finished," Henderson said.

The Washington Avenue project has been plagued by bad weather all summer, beginning with a wet spring that significantly delayed work. In early September, Henderson expected the paving to be completed with some cleanup work, such as sidewalks, finished next year.

"As long as we have a dry fall or a decent fall, we shouldn't have any problem getting it done," Henderson had optimistically stated one week before the Madison area was hit with nearly 12 inches of rain that caused significant flooding.

The flooding combined with the early cold changed that projection.