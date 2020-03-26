Val Parsley files for District 8 House race

Val Parsley of Madison has filed an election petition with the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office to run for a District 8 House seat in the state Legislature.

Parsley, a Democratic Party candidate, had her election papers filed at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

Parsley joins two Republican candidates in the District 8 House race: Marli Wiese of Madison and Randy Gross of Elkton. Wiese and Gross are incumbent House members.

State Sen. Jordan R. Youngberg of Brant Lake is the only candidate so far to file an election petition to run for the District 8 Senate seat.

South Dakota's senators and representatives serve two-year terms.

The deadlines for this year fall on March 31 for primary-election candidates and on April 28 for independent candidates.