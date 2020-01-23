Lake County buys truck for Highway Department

The county commissioners on Tuesday approved the purchase of a used dump truck from the I-State Truck Center of Sioux Falls for the Lake County Highway Department.

After opening the bids weeks ago, Nels Nelson, county highway superintendent, requested that the Lake County Commission provide some additional time to inspect vehicles that two Sioux Falls businesses and one Minnesota business had offered to the county. None of the trucks offered had met all of the county's specifications related to the bid, and Nelson wanted to inspect the equipment.

All of the trucks had more than 135,000 miles, which didn't meet one of the county's specifications.

Boyer Trucks of Sioux Falls had provided a bid for a 2007 Freightliner that was subject to the truck's availability. Boyer Trucks notified county officials that it had sold the dump truck.

Nelson and Roger Hageman, a county commissioner, inspected a 2009 Mack truck submitted by the I-State Truck Center for $64,483. Nelson and Hageman reported that the truck was in good running and physical condition, and the seller would repair a small fluid leak and torn driver's seat. The seller also promised to perform a complete Department of Transportation inspection.

Lake County received a third bid for $52,300 from Nuss Truck & Equipment of Minnesota for a 2007 Mack truck with 282,000 miles. The county's specifications asked for vehicles of model year 2009 or newer with automatic transmissions. The Nuss vehicle was older than that and had a manual transmission.

The 2009 Mack from the I-State Truck Center did not provide an optional slide-in sander listed in the bid specs. However, it does offer a tail-gate sander, a technical variance to the specs that county officials could waive.

It also came with a snow plow and right-hand wing.

Overtime request

The commissioners approved an overtime request made by Nelson for the Highway Department's administrative assistant to complete FEMA-related paperwork and other miscellaneous paperwork.

Nelson asked for Debbie Rowley to work up to 10 hours of overtime per week until the end of February.

Quarterly report

In his quarterly report to the commissioners, Nelson reported that a contractor had performed several culvert repairs during the fourth quarter of 2019, including three culverts on 456th Ave., one culvert on 463rd Ave., and two culverts on 223rd St. Nelson said county employees had completed five culvert repairs on 451st Ave. and one culvert replacement on 238th St.

County work crews had hauled and distributed gravel along 6 miles of roadway each on county roads 47 and 29.

The highway crews also maintained roads during snowstorms on Nov. 7 and 27 and Dec. 1 and 9.