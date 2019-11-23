Empower graduation at O-R features retired NFL punter

Fifth- and sixth-grade students at Oldham-Ramona School were joined for the first time on Monday morning for Empower graduation by fifth-grade students from Madison Christian School. They heard a message from God's playbook by former NFL punter Brian Hansen.

Empower is a program developed by the Madison Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Office as an alternative to the D.A.R.E. program, a nationwide substance abuse prevention program. Deputy Steve Rowe teaches the program annually in Chester and on alternate years in Rutland and in Ramona. This year, Madison Christian was added to the rotation with three students participating in graduation.

Rowe works to make graduation from the six-week program special for the students by bringing in a guest speaker and by inviting family members to attend the ceremony. He believes this shows the students the importance of what they have learned.

"They get to feel that they've accomplished something in class," he said.

Rowe often invites his father, retired Sioux Falls police officer Dave Rowe, to introduce the speaker at graduation. On Monday, Dave Rowe introduced Hansen, but also encouraged students to pursue their interests, whether they were interested in sports or music. He said that would open doors for them.

"My dad taught me many things. One thing was: what you know affects who you know," he said.

Hansen is currently the state director for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where he works with coaches, believing their influence on young people is often greater than that of parents. He wants coaches to understand the importance of modeling spiritual values for young athletes.

Before digging into Scriptural lessons on Monday morning, he mocked his professional career.

"I wasn't a real football player; I was a punter," he told the students.

They moaned when they watched a video clip which showed him getting tackled. Hansen said he didn't have any Super Bowl stories, having played in only one playoff game where his team lost 44-10.

"I'm the only guy in the 100-year history of the NFL to be in two 1-15 teams," he said.

However, for him, to play in the NFL was a dream come true. He grew up in Haywarden, Iowa, and received a small scholarship to play at the University of Sioux Falls.

"I never thought that would be a stepping stone for the NFL," Hansen said.

From there, he was drafted to play with the New Orleans Saints. He vividly recalls playing for the first time in the Superdome in front of 75,000-80,000 people with millions more watching on television.

"Standing on the sidelines as a rookie, I was in awe," he said.

He felt blessed, but he also realized that with the opportunity came responsibility. The experience led him to ask the big life questions, like: how did I get here?

"The answer came in the playbook I read, the Bible," Hansen told students.

He talked with the Empower graduates about lessons which can be found in the book of Proverbs, beginning with the importance of wisdom.

"Trust the Lord completely in everything you do. That's wisdom," Hansen said. "That's simple, basic wisdom."

He also talked about pursuing what really matters, persevering and being faithful. He talked about the importance of serving others.

"That's God's playbook's definition of greatness. It's contrary to what the world says," Hansen said.

After students received their graduation certificates, Hansen talked a little about sharing his faith in a school setting.

"I basically tell my story," he said. "I share my understanding and biblical truths that are basic principals that apply to everybody. They are just good life lessons and messages to apply to your life."

He attended church while growing up, but playing professional football deepened his faith so it began to shape his life.

"There were some defining moments that were catalysts to enhance my faith," he explained, naming his first professional game as one of those moments.

He knew there were other players who were as talented as he was, but he was the one who was drafted.

"Was it my own strength, something I made happen, or was it the work of a divine hand? I couldn't explain it any other way," he said.

Hansen said that through that experience, the separation between his faith and his life came together. While he shares his story because he wants students, especially those in rural schools, to know they can do anything, his faith is such an integral part of that story, he cannot separate it from the other message.