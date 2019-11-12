Disaster Relief Funding applications are due this Friday

The Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) was created to assist in meeting the housing needs of South Dakota citizens. HOF funding can be used for new construction or purchase and rehabilitation of homeownership housing, housing preservation and home repair.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and the S.D. Housing Development Authority have released the remaining 2019 HOF balance to aid in recovery efforts following this year's major disaster declarations.

HOF funds can only be provided for expenses that have not been reimbursed through FEMA, the Small Business Administration, private insurance or other donations.

Affected and eligible areas include all South Dakota counties with the exception of Harding County.

HOF funds can be used for the following items, resulting from the natural disasters:

-- Cleanup (removal of debris, mold remediation, etc.).

-- Restoration/repair.

-- Purchase of hot water heater, furnace or appliances.

-- Payment of rental and utility security deposits for displaced households.

-- Downpayment assistance for purchase of housing unit.

To qualify for HOF funds, households must be at or below 80% of the county area median income. The 2018 Adjusted Gross Income listed on the 2018 IRS Tax Return will be used to verify income eligibility. Qualifying households may receive up to $5,000 per household in grant funding.

Documentation of actual expenses and any reimbursement from FEMA, SBA, donations or insurance proceeds will be used to determine the actual amount of assistance provided. HOF funds will be issued directly to the homeowner, vendor and/or contractor for documented expenses.

Applicants must indicate on their application how the HOF funds will be used and provide documentation of such expense. With the limited funding availability, SDHDA will review all applications and will provide financial assistance to the households incurring the greatest loss and having the lowest income.

All applicants may not receive the funding amount requested in their application. Applications are due Friday.

To apply please submit the following documentation:

-- Completed application.

-- Copy of 2018 IRS Tax Return.

-- Copy of FEMA and /or insurance documentation evidencing amount of reimbursement received.

-- Copy of invoices, receipts, contracts, etc. evidencing amount owed.

-- Pictures of the affected property.

The application and documentation should be submitted to the S.D. Housing Development Authority, Attn: Amy Eldridge, P.O. Box 1237, Pierre, S.D., 57501; or sent via email to amy.org.