Lake Herman State Park opens

Game, Fish and Parks officials announced that the recreational boating closure on the Big Sioux River in Minnehaha, Moody, Lincoln and Union counties has been lifted. This includes Skunk and Split Rock creeks.

The boating restrictions were put in place earlier in September due to heavy rainfalls.

GFP officials also announced that Lake Herman State Park near Madison has reopened for camping and park use. The roads and upper campground are open for visitors. While the water has gone down in most of the park, a few locations are still impacted. The lower campground will remain closed while staff members continue to repair damages from the floodwaters.