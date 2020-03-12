East River's mountain oyster feed postponed

The East River Electric Employees Committee's 56th annual mountain oyster fund-raiser for LifeScape, which was scheduled for Thursday in Madison, has been postponed.

"This was a difficult decision to make but, with the recent news of confirmed cases of coronavirus in parts of South Dakota and the World Health Organization officially declaring coronavirus a pandemic, we feel it is a necessary and socially responsible step to protect the welfare of our community," said Sam Anderson, chair of the Employees Committee.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends limiting large gatherings and discretionary face-to-face meetings, so for the safety of our community and our employees, we've decided to postpone the event," said Anderson.

"Thank you to all of the generous businesses and individuals who donated items for the event, purchased tickets, helped with the planning and contributed in other ways. Your generosity each year makes a difference in the lives of those who receive services from LifeScape."

A rescheduled date for the fund-raiser has not yet been finalized.