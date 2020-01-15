Madison Central student numbers tallied at 1,165

State education officials report that the Madison Central School District has 1,165 students -- for the state's fall census -- in grades K-12 in Madison's public schools.

Sixth-graders made up the largest class size last fall with 106 students; third-grade classrooms held the smallest class size with 67 students.

In fall 2018, the S.D. Department of Education calculated that Madison Central had 1,197 students in grades K-12. The student count from the last two fall censuses indicates that Madison's public schools experienced a drop of 32 students. Madison Central had no prekindergarten students in 2018 and '19.

For the 2019 fall census, state officials tallied 504 students at Madison Elementary School, 286 at Madison Middle School, and 375 at Madison High School.

Actual student numbers can change throughout a school year due to families moving in and out of a school district.

The student enrollment data collected by the state Education Department provides the number of students enrolled in a school district on the last Friday in September. To be included in the count, schools must have each of the students enrolled for more than 49% of the school day.

The fall enrollment numbers may differ from South Dakota's state-aid fall enrollment data, which is calculated in a slightly different way.

Madison Central's state-aid student numbers for 2019 were calculated at 1,172.27. In 2018, the school district's state-aid student numbers were 1,217.5 students.

Superintendent Joel Jorgenson of Madison Central explained that the 0.27 and 0.5 represented school participation from students who were primarily home-schooled or attended private school but joined Madison Central students part-time for a particular class or program, such as concert band.

A short explanation as to why state-aid fall enrollment numbers provide more precise calculations centers on the need for schools to include all of the students for which a district is financially responsible.

Also within the 2019 fall enrollment census, the Chester Area School District is reported to have enrolled 598 preK-12 students. Within its public school program, Chester has 38 students enrolled as prekindergarten students.

The Oldham-Ramona School District has 178 preK-12 students, including 16 in its prekindergarten program.

The Rutland School District had 175 students enrolled in its K-12 classes.

Across South Dakota, Education Department officials reported 139,442 preK-12 students in public schools. The 2019 total included 3,309 in preK learning programs.