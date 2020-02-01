Mullen, Johnson take out petitions for city election

The staff at the Madison Finance Office reported on Friday that Patrick Mullen and Kelly Johnson, both of Madison, have taken out petition to enter the spring city election for two seats up for election on the Madison City Commission.
The seats currently held by Commissioners Johnson and Jeremiah Corbin have their terms expire this year.
A combined city-school board election is scheduled on April 14.
Friday was the first day that candidates could start circulating election petitions. Candidates must turn in their completed petitions by the end of the business day on Feb. 28.