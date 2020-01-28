S.D. VFW honors Madison teacher

Jennifer Flemming was just 17 when her cousin, Daryl Dartt, was deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Desert Storm. Because Dartt had a young family, her cousin's sacrifice made an impact on her.

"That he would make that sacrifice, give his time for his country -- I found that admirable," she said.

She has continued to be impressed by those who serve in the U.S. military and are separated from their families. Therefore, when she learned the father of two Madison Middle School students, brothers in sixth and eighth grades, was deployed, she spearheaded a school project to show support for that dad. Flemming emphasized that she did not do it alone.

"It's not just one person. It's the whole staff that gets things done," she said.

However, Flemming is the staff member who is being recognized by the South Dakota VFW as the state winner of the VFW Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year award. She was honored in Pierre on Monday, presented with the award at a luncheon, and will be recognized by the state Legislature.

MMS Principal Cotton Koch nominated Flemming for the award. In a press release, he explained why he did so.

"Throughout her time at MMS, she is constantly trying to bring real-world learning experiences to the students in her classroom," he said. "She supports the Patriot Pen essay project and always looks forward to providing time in her classroom to contribute to the essay and Veterans Day activities."

Each year, three teachers -- an elementary, junior high and high school teacher -- are honored at the national level with the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year award.

They receive a cash prize for professional development and for the school, as well as plaques and an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the VFW conference to receive the award. The award recognizes these teachers for their outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism and patriotism to their students.

Flemming was surprised both to be nominated for the state award and to win.

"This has never happened to me before," she said. "I'm honored Dr. Koch thought of me."

She said it was important for students to be involved in assembling the care packages for the deployed dad because she wanted them "to understand it happens in our community and affects someone they see and work with every day."

To assemble the items for the care packages, the school contacted parents to tell them about the project. Different groups of students were asked to bring different items. One group, for example, brought beef jerky. Another brought crossword puzzles and books. The goal was to ensure a variety of items was received.

"We knew he would share the packages with the people in his unit," Flemming said.

Once the items had been collected, they were packed in boxes with notes that middle school students wrote in their homerooms to the soldiers. The packages were then shipped to the deployed dad.

"It was kind of neat for the kids to see the packages come together," Flemming said.

Flemming currently teaches sixth-grade reading. In the past, she taught eighth-grade language arts. She noted that while she does encourage students to reflect on the Veterans Day program at the school each year, and did encourage her students to participate in the annual Patriot Pen essay competition when she taught eighth grade, a fellow teacher is more actively involved in helping middle school students to understand what it means to serve.

Each year, Travis Johnson, who teaches eighth-grade computer applications, gives a presentation to students about his experience serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Flemming appreciates both his service and what students learn from his first-person account.