No concern from potential threat

On 10/7/19, information was provided to school officials regarding a potential threat possibly involving the Madison Middle School. The Madison Central School District and the Madison Police Department take any potential threat seriously and will always work together to ensure the safety of students and staff. The school district contacted the Madison Police Department and an immediate investigation was conducted.
The Madison Police Department and the Madison Central School district have fully investigated the matter and found there is no current concerns for the safety of the middle school or any of our schools regarding this matter.