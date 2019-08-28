Hedge: Early retirement opens door to ministry

God can be a real nag sometimes, but His approach has been known to work. At least, it worked with the new pastor at Madison United Methodist Church.

"I felt God's nudge many times in my life, but I resisted," Pastor Randy Hedge said recently.

However, when the state of Wisconsin worked to reduce the number of state employees by offering early retirement, Hedge chose surrender rather than resistance.

"God, You called me. I'm listening," Hedge said, recounting the story of his decision to enter the ministry.

Even a year earlier, he had resisted, thinking he was too old. However, while closing up his family's cabin in Spearfish Canyon, he met with a church administrator who encouraged him to reconsider.

"He said, `Why not? Why would you wait'?" Hedge said, describing the meeting.

Hedge entered the ministry after working in higher education administration for most of his adult life. He had worked as manager of the student union at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for 22 years when he accepted early retirement.

He earned a bachelor's degree in teacher education from Morningside College. Later he earned a master's degree in counseling from North Dakota State University.

He has been actively involved in church activities, leading praise bands and choir in churches and acting as a chaperon on mission trips his children took.

"All the way along, those kinds of experiences have drawn me closer to the ministry," Hedge said.

Because faith has been central to his life, when he was first offered early retirement, he wondered if God was opening a door for him.

"God, are you trying to tell me something?" he said he asked. "Even at this age?"

When he was offered early retirement a second time, Hedge walked through that door. He has completed the coursework required to become a licensed local pastor, serving the churches in White Lake and Plankinton while doing so.

It was an interesting experience for him because the communities, though separated by a mere 12 miles, are very different. While he could use the same sermons, it was often necessary to plan different worship services.

In addition, both had voted to go through a revitalization program. Because the churches were in different towns, they had different plans, but Hedge said the Spirit was alive in both. He used the youth program to illustrate this. Forty young people were involved and 15 students were confirmed.

"It was fun to see the Spirit living in those churches," he said.

Hedge said he wasn't ready to leave when he was approached about coming to Madison.

"I was connected to people in a way I'd never felt before," he said. "It's hard to leave a congregation you love."

However, he also felt like Madison could be a good match for him. Madison is a college town.

"I'm very comfortable with college students," Hedge said.

He's also accustomed to working with a team, having supervised a staff of 20 in Oshkosh. In addition, he likes the idea of having two worship services -- a traditional and a contemporary service.

"I'm a musician. I play the guitar," he explained.

Madison isn't entirely foreign to him since his son-in-law, Charlie Moore, was the associate pastor at Madison United Methodist Church before accepting the call to a church in Sioux Falls.

"That was part of the reason I felt comfortable coming here," Hedge said.

He has been in Madison since mid-July. He is married; his wife Holly is a nurse practitioner at the Mitchell Clinic in Mitchell. They have three grown children and three grandchildren.

When asked what he brings to the community, Hedge said, "I bring a passion for the Lord."

He said he has learned through his own journey of faith that prayer and worship are necessary to hear God's voice. He hopes to help people to grow in their faith.