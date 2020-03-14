State tournaments postponed

At the request of Gov. Kristi Noem, the remainder of the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) Class B Girls Basketball Tournament is postponed.

In addition, all SDHSAA state basketball tournaments for next weekend, along with the visual arts competition, are postponed.

The Student Council Convention, all region music contests and All-State Band scheduled later this month are canceled.

According to SDHSAA executive director Dan Swartos, "We will evaluate the future of the postponed events in concert with those same entities.

``The safety of everyone involved is our foremost concern, followed by exploring all options to provide the student-athlete with the opportunity to finish their season."