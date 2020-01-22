January 22, 2020

Schools late Wednesday - Daily Leader Extra : Top Stories

Schools late Wednesday

Posted: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 10:15 pm

Schools late Wednesday

Schools late: Madison and Chester schools will start two hours late Wednesday 22nd. Rutland starts at 10:00 with buses 1 1-2 hours late and running where possible; no morning preschool or breakfast.
Posted in on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 10:15 pm.

