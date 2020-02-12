Schneider greets children after his overseas duty

The Schneider family held a series of reunions earlier this week when dad Jeremiah Schneider greeted his four children at their schools after spending about eight months serving overseas in the U.S. military.

The reunions culminated on Monday afternoon when Schneider, a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, walked into Madison Elementary School to tell his youngest daughter Averie, a third-grade student, that he had returned home from Afghanistan.

Schneider had started his mini-reunions on Monday morning by meeting his oldest daughter Kennedy at her high school in Mitchell. Later that morning, he greeted his sons, Carsen and Myles, at Madison Middle School. In the early afternoon, Schneider visited the public elementary school in Madison to see Averie.

Speaking about seeing his sons and daughters earlier this week after a stretch of overseas duties, Schneider said the children had done some growing up since he last saw them.

"It was great," he said about meeting his children at the schools.

Schneider, whose military specialty centers on medical corpsman duties, was deployed to Afghanistan since last summer. He worked for eight months as an administrator in the South Asian nation for the NATO joint operations command, supervising and managing the medical resources within Afghanistan.

In the U.S. Navy, corpsman perform duties as medical assistants in the prevention and treatment of disease and injury. The corpsman personnel also assist health-care professionals in providing medical care to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps members of operational forces, shore personnel and other authorized beneficiaries.

In civilian life, Schneider is employed as the supervisor for Madison Medical Service, the ambulance service located at the Madison's hospital.

Schneider graduated from Chester Area High School in 1995 and later joined the U.S. Navy to serve as a corpsman. During his six years of active duty in the Navy, he spent part of his time as a corpsman in Afghanistan assigned with U.S. Marine units.