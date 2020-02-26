Sale pending on Shopko building

The retail site standing vacant since Shopko Hometown closed its doors in June 2019 may again see business streaming through its doors.

Realtor Derrick Wiebe declined to identify the buyer, saying only that he expects to close on the property in about a month. However, the Madison City Finance Office confirms that an application has been submitted for a variance permit.

Chad Comes, city engineer, said Gregg and Nicole Peters have submitted the application. They are seeking to add two vestibules to the south side of the building.

A variance permit is needed because city ordinances require a 30-feet setback from the property line, and the vestibules will bring the structure within 15 feet of the property line. The south side of the structure faces S.E. 8th St.

Information available online indicates Gregg and Nicole Peters own Ace Hardware in Madison and Vermillion, as well as Jones Food Center in Elk Point and Parker and Mister Smith's Bakery, Cafe and Catering in Vermillion.