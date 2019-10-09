October 9, 2019

Road closing - Daily Leader Extra : Top Stories

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Road closing

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:36 pm | Updated: 8:36 pm, Tue Oct 8, 2019.

Road closing

NOTICE: Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday (10/9/19), the Lake County Highway Department will be closing 241st Street West of 461st Ave & 240th Street east of 461st Ave to repair a couple of bridges.  The intersections will remain open.
  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:36 pm. Updated: 8:36 pm.

Latest News Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.