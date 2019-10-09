Road closing

NOTICE: Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday (10/9/19), the Lake County Highway Department will be closing 241st Street West of 461st Ave & 240th Street east of 461st Ave to repair a couple of bridges. The intersections will remain open.
Posted: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:36 pm | Updated: 8:36 pm, Tue Oct 8, 2019.
Posted in Top Stories on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:36 pm. Updated: 8:36 pm.
