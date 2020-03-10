Winrow to supervise youth programs at wellness center

Kaylee Winrow returned to Madison this winter to take on an impressive task at The Community Center, taking care of dozens and dozens of youth each day who belong to the fitness center's patrons and youngsters who drop in after school.

Winrow, who had previously lived and worked in Brookings, was hired as the new youth service coordinator at The Community Center. Her first day was March 2.

Winrow will supervise the center's child-care program for patrons who use the exercise facility and need someone to care for children while they work out. Winrow will manage the after-school program that operates from 3:15-6 p.m. during school days at The Community Center. When school lets out for the summer break, she will supervise the center's summer activities programs for youth.

In addition, Winrow will work with other staff members to organize The Community Center's special events.

Winrow, a Madison native, has worked with children for the last five years in Brookings. Her experience includes working for a summer after-school program called the Great After-school Place, or GAP, organized by a local nonprofit. Winrow also worked as a playground supervisor at Hillcrest Elementary School in Brookings.

Winrow said she enjoys her work with children.

"It's really satisfying, watching them grow over the years that I've worked with them," she said.

After graduating from Madison High School in 2014, Winrow enrolled at South Dakota State University and graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in human development and family studies, minoring in sociology.

The After School Care Program operated by The Community Center offers youth from ages 5 to 12 supervised and structured activities that are physically inclined and educational.

The child-care program for the wellness center's patrons takes care of children from 3 months to 10 years old. Parents can leave their children at the child-care room for up to two hours each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 5-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8-11 a.m. on Saturday.

Winrow said she finds a great deal of satisfaction working with boys and girls.

"There are those `light-bulb' moments when they understand something that you've been explaining to them," Winrow said.

According to Winrow, she learned about the open youth service coordinator position at The Community Center from a friend's posting on Facebook.

"I sent in an application, and about a week and a half later, I was going to an interview," she said.

Winrow's parents, Mike and Amy, live in Madison with her younger sister Kiara. Her brother Cody lives in Clark.