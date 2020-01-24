City splits vote on water building renovation

The Madison City Commission split a vote earlier this week on approving advertisements for a project to renovate a city-owned building used by the Water Department.

City commissioners and the mayor voted 3-2 on advertising for bids for a contract to renovate what is informally called the "water building." A construction contractor is also expected to lay down some new concrete in front of the water building, Madison's utility building and an equipment storage area.

With the split vote, city officials are asking contractors to submit bids to City Hall by 2 p.m. on Feb. 5. The significant parts of the project include concrete demolition, concrete pouring, insulation and liner-panel installation, and the replacement of walk-in and garage doors.

According to Brad Lawrence, municipal utilities director, a significant reason for the project centers on providing indoor storage for several vehicles and other equipment. Lawrence said the city owns and operates three pickup trucks, a vacuum truck and a small jet-vacuum trailer that city personnel want to park indoors.

The water building is located just west of the former Cars for Les offices on S. Highland Ave. and stands near the city's new utilities building. During the last several years, Madison officials have purchased land and buildings in the neighborhood -- from entities such as East River Electric Power Cooperative -- to establish new facilities for city utilities.

Lawrence wanted to lay down an outdoor concrete pad in the area so the city would not need to store some equipment, such as electric transformers, on dirt.

Lawrence said three city departments -- water, wastewater and electric -- would combine funds to pay for the work. Each department's share would be determined through a formula that considers factors such as department revenue and size. Lawrence added that the city utilities personnel had agreed in the past to the ideas of shared use and shared costs for municipal assets.

The estimated cost for the building renovations was calculated at about $100,000. The cost of the concrete work was estimated at about $85,000. Lawrence said the city is also considering installing signs identifying the departments in the area for an estimated $8,000.

During discussion, Commissioner Bob Thill asked for a delay on asking for bids to renovate the water building.

"I just think we need to hold up on this," Thill said.

Thill spoke about uncertainty in Madison due to the possibilities of flooding reoccurring, especially this spring. In addition, some property owners are currently working on having their flood-prone properties purchased through a federal program.

Thill described plans to conduct the building-renovation project "...just like getting the cart before the horse," and he added that city officials should "...see where the future comes."

In response to Thill, Commissioner Jeremiah Corbin said Madison would always face a certain amount of insecurity regarding the future.

Mayor Marshall Dennert said he agreed with Thill about delaying the project, saying the city commission was dealing with "a lot of variables." Dennert specifically mentioned concerns about the city paying off loans to fund the renovations.

The discussion turned to questions about the interior improvements to the water building. Dennert asked if city personnel needed a "break room." Thill had brought up the topic of a break room in other conversations about the water building. Lawrence replied that the room was intended for use as a work area where city workers could store and use maps, documents, computers and other equipment.

In addition, the renovation plans include the installation of a bathroom in the building.

Commissioner Mike Waldner said city employees deserved a "nice work environment" and providing such facilities would assist employee morale.

"This is a pretty easy way of doing it," Waldner said.

Local governments in South Dakota typically conduct bid-lettings in the winter for summer projects, so that contractors can plan their work schedules during construction season.

During the vote for authorizing the advertisements for bids, Corbin, Waldner and Kelly Johnson approved the bid-letting and Dennert and Thill voted no.