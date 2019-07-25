Washington Ave. will close for two months

Engineers with the South Dakota Department of Transportation and D&G Concrete Construction will completely close a section of Washington Ave. in Madison to all traffic starting on Monday.

The construction workers need to close Washington Ave. (which is part of SD-34) from S. 3rd St. to S. 5th St. from July 29 through Sept. 27.

The two-month closure is necessary because workers need to perform major excavation near the S. 4th St. intersection. The depth of the digging will create a safety hazard to any through traffic.

The street closure is needed to complete the installation of sanitary-sewer mains, water mains, and storm-sewer infrastructure.

All traffic moving through Madison will detour the construction area by using the SD-34 bypass, which consists of S. 10th St. and Highland Ave.

D&G Concrete Construction of Sioux Falls is the prime contractor for the $7.9 million street reconstruction project. The project has a substantial completion date of Nov. 29, and the overall completion date is in August 2020.