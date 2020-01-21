Madison Public Library seeks out mural ideas

Young patrons at the Madison Public Library have a new project they are currently putting together -- a new mural to decorate a large wall in the children's wing of the building.

The library's Teen Advisory Council and librarians are seeking out ideas for the wall art. They are asking area artists and art aficionados to submit ideas for their murals to the Madison library staff.

The deadline for mural submissions is Feb. 14. Contributors can mail, email or drop off their ideas.

Lisa Martin, children's librarian, has asked contributors for mural ideas that are child-friendly and "playful, fun and bright." Contributors can use paper forms which are available at the library's checkout desk; they have a diagram of the wall and its windows. They can sketch out ideas or even write down what they'd enjoy viewing as mural art.

"You don't need to be an artist to submit an idea," Martin said.

The library wall under consideration for decorating is located in the southwest corner, a south wall bisected by two windows. The wall is about 11 yards long and about 12 feet high.

TAC members will conduct the selection process with help from Chris Francis, president of the Madison Area Arts Council. They will also organize the process of installing the mural.

According to Martin, the organizers are also seeking a theme for the mural that would represent the local area, "...something that is unique to us."