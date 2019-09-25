Problem arises with Washington Ave. utility pipe

The city commissioners voted "no" to a proposal made by the construction contractor rebuilding Washington Ave. through Madison that would allow the installation of an underground sanitary-sewer casing and carrier pipe that doesn't meet the project specifications.

Basically, the construction crew that installed a sanitary-sewer pipe underneath the railroad tracks placed the 24-inch pipe over a hard object, possibly a large rock, causing a bow in the pipe.

Both ends of the underground pipe stand at the correct elevation levels. However, the middle of the pipe length "...exceeds the allowable vertical deviation," meaning the pipe's slant does not meet the project's plans and specifications. The bowed pipe leads to possible difficulties because gravity assists the wastewater when it moves through the sewer pipe.

The city could call the work defective if blockages occurred in the pipe under question or upstream of the pipe. The pipe could also prove defective if city crews had to clear out the pipe section more often than they would normally need to perform cleaning.

The construction contractor, D&G Concrete Construction Inc., had proposed in the change order to credit $10,000 in charges to Madison for pipe-installation work and extend the guarantee of the underground pipe to Oct. 1, 2022. The current contract for all utility-pipe installation under Washington Ave. amounts to $1.3 million.

The street project's supervisors weren't aware of the "vertical deviation" until water was flowed through the pipe and a video camera provided images of the pipe's interior. D&G Concrete Construction asked the city commissioners to approve on Monday a change order allowing for the deviation.

Chad Comes, city engineer, said there was "...a level of confidence that it's not going to be a problem."

Brad Lawrence, municipal utility director, told the city commissioners that there was no guarantee that trying to refit the sewer pipe would solve the problem.

"They may pull it out and put it back in, and it may be the same," Lawrence said.

Lawrence added that a pipe refit could delay street paving to a point where all of Washington Ave. is not repaved in 2019.

According to Comes, if problems developed with the section of underground pipe after the guarantee period, it could cost the city $40,000 to $50,000 to excavate the pipe and correct the problem.

Commissioner Mike Waldner noted that the rebuilding of Washington Ave. was supposed to construct a section of SD-34 that would not need major street work for the next 40 years. Waldner said the city should ask for $50,000 in compensation in case the pipe section needed reinstallation. Waldner also had concerns about continuing sewer backup due to a bowed pipe.

"I don't want to be fighting this thing for 40 years," Waldner said.

Waldner said he preferred having Mayor Marshall Dennert not sign the change order at this time.

During a vote to not sign the change order, Commissioners Waldner, Kelly Johnson and Bob Thill and Dennert approved not signing the contractor's proposal for a $10,000 credit and guarantee extension. Commissioner Jeremiah Corbin voted in opposition.

Flood debris cleanup

At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Johnson announced that it could probably take at least two weeks for city work crews to haul flood-related debris out of Madison to the city's restricted-use site.

The work crews will most likely complete a first sweep of city neighborhoods by the end of this week and return for a second sweep through Madison. Cleanup crews will pick up flood-damaged appliances, metals and other remaining debris during a second sweep.

City officials ask that residents remove and dispose of all spoiled food from their appliances, placing the food with household garbage in their blue city garbage cart. Residents need to dispose of their food waste through a licensed solid-waste hauler.