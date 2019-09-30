Make-A-Wish enables teen to start business

Some kids head for Florida and Disney World. Others start a business when Make-A-Wish grants a wish -- perhaps not many, but that's what Kade Shumaker of Howard did.

The 14-year-old has been getting infusions regularly for nearly two years to manage severe Crohn's disease.

"Every five weeks without fail, we spend a day at the hospital," said his mother, Stacey Shumaker.

Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel disease for which there is no cure. It can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition. It can also have life-threatening complications.

In October 2017, the Shumakers began to glimpse life with Crohn's when Kade began to get sick.

"It was severe enough that the medication he was using wasn't working," Stacey said.

Kade ended up spending 20 days in the hospital and was flown to the Mayo Children's Center twice in a week and a half. He was also given six blood transfusions because he suffered from severe blood loss as a complication.

"He missed the entire second quarter of his seventh-grade year," Stacey said.

He also missed basketball season -- but even worse, he missed the harvest in 2017. For Kade, working with his grandfather, Dale Shumaker, and uncle, David Shumaker, in the field has long been a satisfying experience.

"Last year, he started doing a whole bunch," said his dad, Adam Shumaker.

"I got to do stuff by myself," Kade added, proudly.

Prior to that, while his grandfather relied upon him for assistance -- often calling Adam before Kade was even home from school to ask for his help -- his opportunities to drive were limited, and Kade likes to drive. Getting his license and the phone which enables him to arrange his work schedule with his grandfather directly are among the notable milestones in his life.

However, in addition to helping on the farm, Kade has also harbored the dream of starting his own business. When his family was notified that he qualified for a wish through Make-A-Wish South Dakota, his parents weren't surprised at his request.

"He watches lawn mower videos. He researches lawn mowers. It was kind of a no-brainer that's what he was going to ask for," Stacey said.

Make-A-Wish worked with Lake County International to grant Kade's wish -- a Cub Cadet Pro Z zero-turn commercial mower. Craig Falor, with Lake County International, said they have not previously had the opportunity to grant a wish and described the experience as "awesome."

"Kade did his research and knew exactly what he wanted," Falor said. "He knew what the functions were and how to run it."

Falor has known the Shumakers for years and helped when they were putting together Shumaker Ringnecks, LLC, a pheasant rearing facility which supplies pheasants to landowners and lodges. He was no more surprised by Kade's request than his parents were.

"Kade -- like Adam says -- he can actually sit and watch people mowing for hours. It's definitely something he gets a thrill out of," Falor said.

The Pro Z 700 was delivered with a trailer that had been purchased from Campbell Supply in June.

Because it was relatively late in the year to start a mowing business, Kade wasn't able to line up as much work as he would have liked. However, he gained practice by mowing the lawn at home and at his grandparents' home.

"In a year like this, that's been enough to keep him busy," Adam said.

As the mowing season draws to a close, he's looking forward to hopping in a tractor again, because he'll be pulling a grain cart this year.

"He's more excited about the harvest starting than basketball," Stacey noted.

However, he's also looking forward to drumming up more business next year when he enlists the help of his younger brother Korbin, who will use a push mower, and they truly get K&K Mowing off the ground. Their motto is: you grow it, we mow it.

"I want to mow other yards that are more than one-fourth mile from our yard," Kade said. That will give him the opportunity to finally use the trailer he received with the mower.

In the meantime, he will be living with Crohn's -- getting infusions and being selective about what he eats. A diet has not been prescribed for him, but he's learning to make choices.

"They said he would learn by himself what he could and could not eat," Stacey said.