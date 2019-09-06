Scooter's Coffee, Dakota Butcher to open here

A Sioux Falls-area business person hope to open a Scooter's Coffee house in Madison by the end of 2019.

Travis Rhoades and his wife Kristen own six Scooter's Coffee retail outlets in Sioux Falls, a seventh in Brandon and an eighth location in Blair, Neb.

The Rhoadeses have signed business papers to open a new Scooter's Coffee along S. Washington Ave. in Madison in a commercial retail building currently under construction in the parking lot in front of Montgomery Furniture.

According to Travis Rhoades, if all goes well with the construction, the new coffeehouse could open later this year.

"We have a lease and plans that are ready to go," Rhoades said. "We'd like to be open by the end of the year."

The Rhoadeses will lease one-third of the 6,000-square-foot building. The Scooter's Coffee in Madison will offer seating for about 50 customers and a drive-thru window.

Scooter's Coffee outlets are franchise businesses that offer similar drink and food menus in about 230 stores across the United States. Travis Rhoades said the Madison coffeehouse would offer hot and iced expresso drinks, lattes, teas, fruit smoothies, breakfast burritos, bagel sandwiches and pastries. Scooter's Coffee serves its Caramelicious espressos in hot, cold and blender varieties that are considered the company's signature drink.

"We'd like to think that we have something for everyone," Rhoades said.

According to Rhoades, the Scooter's Coffee houses offer "hangout spots" for community residents. He said the coffeehouses with indoor seating have provided space for book clubs and Bible study groups.

"We like the atmosphere because we offer a product that's really centered around community-building," Rhoades said. "It's able to really bring people together."

Travis and Kristen Rhoades opened their first Scooter's Coffee in June 2013 with a coffee house located at 33rd St. and Minnesota Ave. in Sioux Falls. They are also planning to open a drive-thru Scooter's kiosk in Vermillion in 2020.

The owners of the Scooter's Coffee brand, Don and Linda Eckles, opened their first Scooter's Coffee in 1998 in Bellevue, Neb. The coffeehouse franchises are located in states ranging from Arizona to Georgia.

Dakota Butcher

Eric and Neala Sinclair of Montgomery's are constructing the retail building along S. Washington Ave. and announced on Thursday that Dakota Butcher, a Clark-based business, has also leased space in the building.

Dakota Butcher operates as a full-service meat locker and specialty-foods shop that originated as a family-owned business in Clark. The meat market offers a wide variety of fresh and smoked products such as ribs, chicken, brisket, summer sausage, bratwurst, cheese and deli meats.

The stores also sell homemade pizzas and offer catering services. The Madison Dakota Butcher location will also sell beer and alcohol.

Dakota Butcher previously expanded to Watertown, where the company currently sells its products at two locations.

"As Madison and the surrounding area continues to grow, this seemed like the perfect time to expand our business," said Randy Gruenwald, Dakota Butcher owner.

To finance their construction project, the Sinclairs used financing available from the HELP Fund provided by Heartland Consumers Power District and economic development funding through the GROW South Dakota program.

(Some information for this story was provided by Heartland.)