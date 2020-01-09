Commissioners handle salary, personnel tasks

County commissioners approved a 3% salary increase on Tuesday for Kody Keefer as an annual pay adjustment for his work as the Lake County emergency management director.

Keefer is also employed by Lake County as an assistant to the veterans service officer. Keefer is expected to spend 95% of his work time performing emergency management tasks and 5% of his work time as a VSO assistant.

With the 3% increase, Keefer's compensation for emergency management work is calculated at about $41,900 per year.

Register of deeds staff

The commissioners approved hiring Paula Ullom as a deputy register of deeds to work in the Lake County Register of Deeds Office.

Ullom was hired at $15.95 per hour, contingent on her satisfactorily completing the pre-employment screening. Her employment start date is Jan. 21.

Ullom's work experience information included more than 25 years of management in the banking sector and a familiarity with documents filed at the Register of Deeds Office.

2020 election workers

The county commissioners approved a proposal to pay election superintendents $175 for county-wide elections.

Election deputies, information table workers, resolution board members and Expressvote assistants will receive $150.

For any county-wide election in which ballots are hand-counted, the wages were increased to $200 for superintendents and $175 for deputies.

Wages were established at $25 for election-school attendance. Compensation for absentee precinct and election-office workers was set at $12.50 per hour.

2020 wages for county employees

The commissioners also approved a list of salaries and wages for county employees in 2020.

Lake County employees are scheduled to receive a 3% increase and 27 employees are scheduled to receive an additional wage adjustment.