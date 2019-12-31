Nelson looks after Lake County's roads, bridges

When drivers find themselves traveling on smooth county roads, they have Nels Nelson and his crew to thank.

In the fall, Nelson replaced Dave Fedeler as Lake County highway superintendent. A Madison native, Nelson brought to his new position 20 years of experience with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

While he's familiar with the work that needs to be done on roads, doing that work for a county government is still a new experience.

"It's just learning the way county government does things," Nelson said.

In addition to learning the policies and procedures of county government, Nelson has the constant pressure of maintaining 220 miles of county blacktop roads and 74 miles of gravel roads.

This can be particularly challenging in the winter when every mile needs snow removal (this interview was done before the weekend's storm). Nelson is hesitant to say how long it takes to plow the county roads because that depends on how much snow is falling and the velocity of the wind.

County road snow removal has the same characteristics as a homeowner's driveway, Nelson said. The snow on the driveway may be removed once, but the job likely needs to be done again if the wind keeps blowing. The same principle applies to county roads.

Those roads, like everything else in Lake County, had a rough year.

"Everything took a pretty good beating in the flood," Nelson said. "They're in need of repairs."

In addition to roads, the county has 51 bridges. Some of those are in need of repair, too.

"There's bridges that we're putting into the BIG program," Nelson said.

The state's Bridge Improvement Grant program helps counties with the funding they need for repairs. Lake County qualifies for the program by virtue of having a wheel tax and a five-year plan for highway and bridge improvements.

The department's 11 employees use a variety of equipment to maintain Lake County's roads. The department fleet includes eight dump trucks that can be used for snow removal, three maintainers, two pay loaders, a skid loader and a variety of pickups, mowers and tractors.

At the last county commission meeting, Nelson talked about the need for repairs on four of his department's eight dump trucks. Equipment in need of repair doesn't get sent to a dealership.

"We do not have a mechanic," Nelson said. "We all sort of chip in and do our repairs on our equipment."

With hundreds of miles of roads to maintain, snow to remove, bridges to repair and equipment to fix, it's easy to wonder why someone would want to take on those challenges. For Nelson, it's pride in a job well done.

Nelson said he does the job for "the pure enjoyment and satisfaction of seeing people driving on good roads."