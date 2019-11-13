Suicide march raises funds to help veterans heal

Guardsmen in Army combat uniforms, some carrying 50-pound packs, took to the Dakota State University track on Saturday for a Veterans Suicide Awareness March which was organized by former Marine Jacob Schaefers.

"Jacob was a veteran student at DSU," said one of them, Austin Slaughter, explaining his presence. Slaughter is also the Veteran Affairs coordinator at DSU. "I've come to do my 22 laps."

Slaughter's young daughter Emma also ran with them for a while. They were among nearly five dozen people who showed up to walk, run or jog 22 laps in the crisp autumn morning.

"It was cool to see people I didn't know come out," Schaefers said. "The amount of people -- for sure -- was awesome."

For the past two years, Schaefers and members of his family have walked 22 miles to raise awareness of the 22 veterans who die by suicide each day. He began to make the walk because he was unable to attend organized marches elsewhere.

With the encouragement of others, including his dad Fred, he found sponsors for this year's walk and reduced the distance to 22 laps at the track, a mere 5.5 miles.

By doing so, he was able to raise $1,230 for Mission 22, a nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans by offering treatment for post-traumatic stress, substance abuse and other issues facing them. Those who participated walked 957 laps -- or 239.25 miles, according to his wife Brittany.

Walkers included older veterans, Jacob's parents, three of his siblings, his sister-in-law, his mother-in-law, two cousins and five nieces and nephews. Schaefers said his nephews ran more than 22 laps each.

"They were running laps for other people," he said.

Each participant received a strip of 22 tickets upon registering. As they made laps, participants would place tickets into a box. The boys took tickets from their grandmother and others who were not able to walk the full 22 laps and finished the strips.

Fred Schaefers was pleased to see Jacob transform the event into a fund-raiser which would benefit veterans. He noted good-humoredly that he was stiff for two days last year and they hadn't even raised any money.

This year, he worked to get in shape prior to the event.

"I was walking 2 1/2 miles every other day," Fred Schaefers said. However, when he learned the distance had been reduced, he admits that he quit.

Still, on Saturday he took an easy pace compared to his children and grandchildren. Jacob ran the first lap with his nephews, paused to get some drone coverage of the event, and then continued at a jog.

He said that next year he's going to get in shape, because he could only run three laps this year. He did end the march with the Guardsmen who participated.

Jacob is just one of five of Fred and Cheryl Schaefer's children to serve in the U.S. military. Fred said he encouraged all seven of their children to serve because he just operates a small farm.

"I told every one of them, `If you want an education, go to the service and go to college on the GI Bill'," he reported.

With that plan, he said his children have been able to complete college with little or no debt. However, he knows that some who serve continue to suffer, as do their families. That's why he walked on Saturday.

"It's a chance to help people who need it and their families," Fred said. "Bad things happen and they're left alone and need help."