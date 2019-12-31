Lake County deals with year-end budget work

The county commissioners conducted budget business for Lake County, settled health care-related accounts and approved a construction contract during their Monday meeting that dealt with several pieces of year-end business.

At the end of the meeting, the Lake County Commissioners transferred about $135,300 from contingency funds to 10 accounts that pay for county department expenses. The expenses included county welfare and professional services ($22,500), emergency-management operations ($20,000), emergency-management flood event ($29,000), sheriff's office professional services ($12,000), and jail and prisoner meal expenses ($10,500).

The transfer also included a $25,000 payment to a Section 22 project, a joint federal-local government program dealing with planning related to water resources.

Before approving the contingency-fund transfer, the county commissioners met in a closed session for about 35 minutes with Wendy Kloeppner, states attorney. After coming out of the closed session, they approved a settlement plan with Avera health-care organizations. The settlement plan dealt with poor-relief appeals, and it resolved 17 cases totaling about $76,000 with Avera McKennan and Avera St. Luke's hospitals and the Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota.

The $76,000 was added to a list of year-end accounts payable expenses that the commissioners also approved.

Courthouse remodeling

The county commissioners approved an agreement between Lake County and Amert Construction Inc. of Madison for a courthouse remodeling project that will take place during the first half of 2020. Amert Construction has agreed to perform bathroom remodeling and demolition, mechanical, plumbing and electrical work on the courthouse's first through fourth floors and in the building's basement.

The cost of the construction contract amounts to $333,650 with an alternate expense of $44,000 if workers need to apply an epoxy pipe coating.

The parties have agreed to a substantial completion date of June 5 for the remodeling work.

Mitigation grant program

The county commissioners agreed to have Lake County serve as a sponsor for a state-led hazard mitigation grant program, related to September flooding, that will help fund projects designed to lessen or eliminate the effects of future natural disasters.

Following the announcement of a presidential disaster declaration -- such as for the September flooding that hit Lake County -- hazard mitigation grant funding is awarded to affected states. The grant money is available to the state for about one year after the declaration is made.

County, township, city, tribal and state governments and certain nonprofit entities with FEMA-approved predisaster plans are eligible to apply for the mitigation funding. The eligible applicants will need to submit a hazard mitigation grant program (HMGP) application to the S.D. Office of Emergency Management.

The eligible projects for hazard mitigation include, but aren't limited to, the acquisition and relocation of structures out of an existing flood plain, drainage-improvement projects, power line burials, and building tornado safe rooms

Sheriff's budget supplement

The commissioners approved an automatic budget supplement for the sheriff's office that included about $850 for the Melanie Weiss-Vision of Hope program and a Homeland Security grant for radios amounting to $85,800.

Budget moves

The commissioners held a hearing early during the meeting to review any information regarding supplementing the county's budget for road and bridge expenses related to two bridges. They were considering making about $279,360 available for professional services. The commissioners approved placing the supplemental money in the county's 2019 budget.

The commissioners approved assigning about $54,280 in liquor tax reversion funds to the county's public safety building project fund. The fund is a reserve fund for construction or remodeling expenses related to the building used by the sheriff's office.

They also dealt with expenses of about $6,140 related to a 2019 point of dispensing (POD) grant and about $23,200 in bridge improvement grant (BIG) engineering expenses.